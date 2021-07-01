Indian skincare and wellness brand, WOW Life Science has named Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face for their Organic Apple Cider Vinegar. Kareena joins the brand as the third and the latest brand ambassador for the company. Earlier last year, Bhumi Pednekar and Disha Patani were roped in as brand ambassadors for the skincare and haircare ranges, respectively.

Since their inception, WOW Skin Science and WOW Life Science have been led by the vision of bridging the gap between discerning consumers, awareness in the mindsets, and pathbreaking nature-inspired and innovative products. Today, the brand has become a trusted name across Indian households because of the successful execution of that vision through their products, their formulations, and collaborating with the right celebrities and icons to promote the range.

WOW Life Science has collaborated with Kareena Kapoor Khan because her affinity towards a natural, holistic and healthy lifestyle resonates perfectly with the 100% natural attribute of WOW Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar– a product meant for adopting a wholesome lifestyle. She is the perfect icon for endorsing our apple cider vinegar as a health drink.

On being brought on board as a brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “I have always been passionate about wellness and for that, I prefer the basic natural ingredients. I am quite impressed with WOW Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar drink. Today it is the best addition to my fitness regime. I feel rejuvenated and more productive. The drink, being made from apples grown in the Himalayan region, helps to deliver holistic goodness to our bodies. I am glad to be associated with WOW as they are one of the few brands who are consistently bringing the best of nature to us and that is the need of the hour.”

Looking at her healthy lifestyle and her preference for natural products, this collaboration sends a positive message to her fans, followers, and consumers at large to take one step towards a healthy and happy life.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome Kareena to our WOW Life Science family. Kareena is an inspiration to so many with the varied roles she carries out with the right balance. We couldn’t have found a better personality for our iconic apple cider vinegar. Today, she is also an influencing factor on fitness and her updates motivate her fans and followers to attain a healthy and happy life. Consumers are making the shift towards natural products, something that forms the core of our brand since inception and we’re only aiming towards a more holistic extension of our offerings in the days to come”, says Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder of WOW Life Science.

WOW Life Science Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is made from the juice of the finest quality apples grown organically in the orchards of the pristine hills of the Himalayas. It is natural, raw, unfiltered, and unpasteurised that retains the apple’s natural residue called ‘Mother of Vinegar’. The apple cider vinegar, popular as a drink, offers a bunch of health benefits. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes that help boost overall health.

The current pandemic situation has made consumers realise the importance of being fit and staying healthy by following a more nature-based lifestyle. Today, wholesome lifestyle and healthy eating habits have become part of daily schedules, even within the confines of one’s home. Apple Cider Vinegar, though an old companion for the health-conscious, has today become an in-demand, popular health drink across all consumer segments.

WOW is spearheading innovation in product ideas, formulations, and packaging. The brand’s uniqueness is what makes WOW products the preferred choice of the consumers. The brand through its strong consumer-centric approach has grown manifold in 2020 despite the pandemic. The company attributes this to the numerous entrances across the D2C space in terms of integrations, collaborating with brands, ATL and BTL exercises, collaborations with A-list celebrities as brand ambassadors, curating masterclass, and experiential. The brand has also forayed into the brick-and-mortar formats to engage more closely with the consumers. WOW has also been recently backed by Chrys Capital which is expected to boost further growth.

