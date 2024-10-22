Karan Johar and Maheka Mirpuri hosted the 12th Annual Charity Gala for the Move for Cancer Awareness (M-Can) foundation at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, raising ₹2.25 crore.

Maheka Mirpuri has been hosting the MCAN Charity Gala for the past 11 years, raising funds to support underprivileged patients in need of cancer treatment.

Karan Johar and Maheka Mirpuri raise ₹2.25 crore at 12th Annual Charity Gala for Cancer awareness

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar joined fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri last night to host the 12th Annual Charity Gala for the Move for Cancer Awareness (M-Can) foundation. The auction at the prestigious and iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel witnessed attendance from the city’s elite and successfully raised ₹2,25,79,000 (2.25 CR) for the year 2024. All proceeds will go directly to the Tata Memorial Hospital to support the treatment of head and neck cancer. It was a night full of generosity, compassion, and commitment to a noble cause.

Maheka Mirpuri has been associated with Tata Memorial Hospital and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel for the last 12 years, and their exceptional processes and hospitality have greatly facilitated her efforts.

Karan Johar shared his connection to the cause, stating it is emotional and personal for him due to losing his father to cancer. He feels a responsibility to support cancer awareness and treatment. Johar noted that seeing the impact of funds raised last year motivated him to join Maheka Mirpuri again this year. He recognized the efforts of Tata Memorial Hospital and expressed gratitude for their work. Karan also acknowledged Maheka’s commitment to the cause and the contributions of her foundation.

He urged people to be empathetic toward underprivileged patients and to be the voice for the voiceless, emphasizing that it is our responsibility to give life to those without a voice.

Reflecting on the event, Maheka Mirpuri said, “We are truly honored to have Karan Johar join us for the second consecutive year in support of the M-Can Foundation and Tata Memorial Hospital. Those who know Karan know that he has a big heart; he has been tremendously helpful for the M-Can foundation by hosting the auction beautifully, and his personal connection to the cause makes it even more impactful. This cause is very dear to me, having lost family members to cancer. I feel forever indebted and consider myself a mere medium to help those in need of cancer treatment.”

Regarding the work done by the MCAN foundation, Maheka added, “This year, the foundation has raised 2.25 CR, which we hope will facilitate treatment for many underprivileged patients. I am really grateful for all my friends who have generously donated year after year for this cause. I remain committed to this cause with the support of everyone who has helped me.”

The event also featured Maheka showcasing her 'Modern Maharani' collection, with her jewellery partner Aulerth adding a special touch to the fashion show. The collection received a phenomenal response from the audience.

Other notable attendees who came to support Maheka’s event included Sunil Gavaskar, Urmila Matondkar, Laila Khan, Zarine Khan, Malika and Zayed Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Bhagyashree Dassani and son Abhimanyu, Poonam Dhillon, Queenie Singh, Madhoo Shah, Aamir Ali, Suchitra Pillai, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and more. It was a night full of selfless dedication and a collective effort to help those in need.

Also Read : Karan Johar returns to host Maheka Mirpuri’s Cancer Awareness charity event

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.