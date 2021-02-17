Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.02.2021 | 11:33 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Karan Johar introduces Guilty’s Gurfateh Pirzada as the second talent of Dharma Cornerstone Agency 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the second talent who has joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency. A day ago, Bulbbul's Triptii Dimri was introduced as the first talent. Now, Netflix's Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada has joined the Dharma family as DCA talent.

Karan Johar introduces Guilty's Gurfateh Pirzada as the second talent of Dharma Cornerstone Agency 

Karan Johar shared an introduction video and wrote, "Proud to introduce you to the newest addition to the #DCASquad. Meet @gurfatehpirzada - he's bold, he's suave and he has a gaze that'll leave you entranced. He's delivered a powerful performance in #Guilty and we can’t wait to see him in action again! #DCA."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Gurfateh shared the video and expressed his excitement by saying, "Excited and grateful to be a part of the @dcatalent family, guided by the finest. Time to rock n’ roll and kickstart this journey, thank you for showering all the love you have till now - it’s what keeps me going! #DCASquad ❤️."

Sharing some pictures, Karan further wrote, "When it comes to stealing hearts, this boy is 'guilty' as charged! We're super excited to have @gurfatehpirzada onboard the #DCASquad and we can't wait to create more magic with him! #DCA @dcatalent @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) is all set to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country. Rajeev Masand, former journalist, now steps in as the COO at Dharma Productions and Cornerstone's latest venture - Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar introduces Bulbbul's Triptii Dimri as the first talent of Dharma Cornerstone Agency 

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooraj Barjatya to present three different…

Salman Khan confirms his cameo in Shah Rukh…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh starrer '83 to release…

BREAKING: Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films to…

Akshay Kumar tops brand value amongst actors…

BREAKING: Yash Raj Films to start releasing…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification