Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the second talent who has joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency. A day ago, Bulbbul's Triptii Dimri was introduced as the first talent. Now, Netflix's Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada has joined the Dharma family as DCA talent.

Karan Johar shared an introduction video and wrote, "Proud to introduce you to the newest addition to the #DCASquad. Meet @gurfatehpirzada - he's bold, he's suave and he has a gaze that'll leave you entranced. He's delivered a powerful performance in #Guilty and we can’t wait to see him in action again! #DCA."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Gurfateh shared the video and expressed his excitement by saying, "Excited and grateful to be a part of the @dcatalent family, guided by the finest. Time to rock n’ roll and kickstart this journey, thank you for showering all the love you have till now - it’s what keeps me going! #DCASquad ❤️."

Sharing some pictures, Karan further wrote, "When it comes to stealing hearts, this boy is 'guilty' as charged! We're super excited to have @gurfatehpirzada onboard the #DCASquad and we can't wait to create more magic with him! #DCA @dcatalent @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) is all set to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country. Rajeev Masand, former journalist, now steps in as the COO at Dharma Productions and Cornerstone's latest venture - Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

