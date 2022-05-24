comscore

Karan Johar hires renowned Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand to make food and desserts for his 50th birthday bash

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Karan Johar is all set to host his grand birthday bash tomorrow at Yash Raj Studios. Two top professionals - renowned chef Marut Sikka and the well-known Harsha Kilachand will be taking care of the food and desserts for the party on 25th May.

Karan Johar hires renowned Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand to make food and desserts for his 50th birthday bash

The Mumbai-based Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, smooth melt in the mouth chocolates, multifarious, she is a household name in South Mumbai.

Marut Sikka has set up award-winning restaurants and created meals for America's former President, Barack Obama and India's former Prime Minister, Mr Manmohan Singh.

The who’s who of Bollywood are expecting to grace the party.

Also Read: Karan Johar to host a theme party for his 50th birthday at Yash Raj Studios on May 25

