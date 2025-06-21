The filmmaker will be spotlighting emotional readiness and self-discovery for brides-to-be beyond the wedding day.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for crafting some of Indian cinema’s most iconic love stories, is now lending his voice to a new kind of narrative—one that unfolds far from the glitter of wedding décor and dreamy romantic moments. Johar has been announced as the brand ambassador for The Bridal Retreat, a first-of-its-kind initiative that focuses not on the big day itself, but on the emotional and mental preparation that comes before and beyond it.

Karan Johar becomes brand ambassador for The Bridal Retreat: A transformational journey for brides-to-be

“I’ve spent years telling love stories through cinema—but The Bridal Retreat is about the story behind the scenes,” said Karan Johar and added, “It’s not about perfect weddings—it’s about preparing women for what comes after. This retreat offers a rare opportunity: a chance for brides to meet themselves before the world meets the bride. In a world of beautifully curated celebrations, we sometimes forget the inner transformation that marriage brings. The Bridal Retreat places that journey at the centre.”

Organised by E-Factor Experiences, The Bridal Retreat is a five-day experiential programme curated specifically for brides-to-be. It includes sessions on identity, wellness, body movement, communication, and cultural reflection, all conducted by seasoned experts from the fields of mental health, fashion, and relationship coaching. The idea is to guide women through introspection and self-awareness—helping them make mindful transitions into married life.

Samit Garg, co-founder and managing director of E-Factor Experiences, elaborates on the intent behind the programme. “The Bridal Retreat is not just a concept—it’s a commitment. It recognises that while weddings are important milestones, what truly shapes a woman’s journey is how she enters this new phase—mindfully, emotionally equipped, and in tune with her sense of self. With Karan Johar joining us, we’re adding another layer of meaning and purpose to this platform,” he shard.

In 2025, limited-edition retreats will be held across seven Indian cities—Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, and Goa. Each edition will offer an intimate, supportive environment for brides-to-be to pause, reflect, and align with their personal vision of partnership and change.

With Karan Johar bringing emotional depth and cinematic insight to the initiative, The Bridal Retreat promises to redefine the bridal experience—shifting the focus from picture-perfect ceremonies to personal transformation and conscious beginnings.

