Over a year after filing for divorce, Kanye West is ready to settle the divorce with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the ‘Donda’ rapper filed a “declaration of disclosure,” which is usually filed when a divorce case is on the verge of being settled. The documents also show that the 45-year-old has sent over all his financial information to the reality star.

However, there’s no clarification with regards to custody of their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. As per the report, despite saying he and Kardashian had been “co-parenting” better, West told Tucker Carlson earlier this month that he isn’t willing to “compromise” when it comes to his kids’ education.

“Right now, we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir,” he told Carlson. Following several outbursts by the rapper and months of feud, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in 2021.

The Skims founder currently has custody of their children “80 percent” of the time and has reportedly cut off all communication from West amid his social media tirades. Sources have told the outlet that the Kardashians star refuses to talk to West about their kids’ schedules without her assistant.

