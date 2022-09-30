Kanye West explains why he changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Hollywood rapper caught his fans by surprise yesterday as he changed his Instagram profile picture to a picture of his former wife Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner.

As noted by NME, on September 28, Ye changed his display picture to a photo of Jenner on Instagram. Taking to his stories, the Donda rapper said writing in all caps that he’d “posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect. Let’s change the narrative.” The picture is the exact same photo that Kris is using for her account.

Kanye West updates his profile picture on Instagram to photo of Kris Jenner. pic.twitter.com/ScL9LNiur7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 28, 2022

Previously, West also called out Jenner for supporting her daughters Kylie and Kim when they shot for Playboy. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family,” he wrote in a recent online post. “I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to [his daughters] Northy and Chicago.”

West also posted a screenshot of a message that Kardashian had sent him on behalf of her mother, "From my mom- PLEASE. Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end," Kim's alleged text read.

To that, he replied, "Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes."

