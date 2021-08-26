Rapper-entrepreneur Kanye West has petitioned to legally change his name from ‘Kanye’ to ‘YE’. In order to successfully transition his name, a California judge must sign off, and like many cases of name change, it must be published in several newspapers.

In the legal documents submitted by Kanye, he stated the reason for the change in name as “personal reasons” and didn’t give any other explanation. Kanye is reportedly all set to host the third stadium-sized listening party for his upcoming album Donda at Soldier Field in his hometown of Chicago on August 26. As per New York Post tabloid, West is rebuilding his Chicago childhood home in the middle of the football stadium.

West also cleared his Instagram account and reposted a few cryptic new posts. The first post was that of his 1,600 square foot home that he shared with his beloved late mother Donda, who passed away suddenly in 2007. The release date of the album Donda has been changed three times from the initial date set in 2020, then on July 23, 2021 and again on Aug. 6, 2021 and the official date of release is still unclear.

In the past few days, clash between West and Drake’s albums is most likely to happen, Donda and Certified Lover Boy, respectively as both are getting delayed, making the artists take cryptic jabs at each other on social media.

