Actress Kangana Ranaut never shies away from expressing her thoughts about ongoing issues. Recently, a 17-year-old girl faced an acid attack by two men in Delhi's Dwarka on Tuesday. Sharing her piece of mind on the same, Kangana recalled her sister Rangoli Chandel's trauma and how she herself was terrified after the attack.

The Queen actress took to her social media handle and shared a note on her Instagram story section. While speaking of the same, Ranaut stated that she used to violently cover her face every time a stranger passed her.

The Simran actress’s note read, “When I was a teenager my sister @rangoli r chandel was attacked with acid by a road side Romeo.... She had to go through 52 surgeries, unimaginable amount of mental and physical trauma.”

Kangana further added, “We as a family were devastated .... I also had to go through therapy because I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me which caused me to cover my face violently in a reflex action every time a biker a car a stranger crossed me .... These atrocities haven't stopped.”

The Tanu Weds Manu actress concluded her write-up by writing, “Government need to act very strongly against these crimes ....I do agree with @gautamgambhir55 we need to take very strict measures against acid attackers.”

For the unversed, BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said the man who threw acid at a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka should be publicly executed by authorities. Reportedly, a teenage girl was injured after two bike-borne men allegedly threw an acid-like substance at her on a road near Dwarka Metro station in southwest Delhi.

