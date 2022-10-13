comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.10.2022 | 7:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

K-pop star Chung Ha teams up with Danish popstar Christopher for second time on new single ‘When I Get Old’

Bollywood News

The Danish singer and the K-Pop sensation finally follow up on their successful collaboration – the 2020-hit ‘Bad Boy’ – with the brand-new pop-nostalgic single, ‘When I Get Old’,

By Monica Yadav -

South Korean singer Chung Ha has teamed up with Danish popstar Christopher once again. The Danish singer and the K-Pop sensation finally follow up on their successful collaboration – the 2020-hit ‘Bad Boy’ – with the brand-new pop-nostalgic single, ‘When I Get Old’, coming out worldwide on October 20.

K-pop star Chung Ha teams up with Danish popstar Christopher for second time on new single ‘When I Get Old’

K-pop star Chung Ha teams up with Danish popstar Christopher for second time on new single ‘When I Get Old’

Following the dissolution of the K-Pop sensation I.O.I in 2017, Chung Ha made a name for herself with the release of the genre-bending ‘Querencia’-album in 2021. The album was widely acclaimed with 5-star reviews from the likes of NME, DORK and more – an instant international breakthrough!

This August, Christopher was back in Seoul to play concerts in South East Asia for the first time in more than three years. But the singer was anything but forgotten by the fans: 9,000 tickets sold out in less than 2 minutes and he even got to share the special moment on stage with CHUNG HA.

With more than 2 billion streams across the globe, Christopher is one of the most influential and important pop artists to come out of Denmark and his music has taken him far beyond the borders of the small Scandinavian country with 12 #1-singles in territories such as in South Korea, Singapore, The Philippines and China. Not to mention that he has just been on a massive headline tour of Germany back in Europe.

Christopher and Chung Ha might be celebrating the past on their new single but there’s no doubt the two are headed for a bright future with ’When I Get Old’.

ALSO READ: Chung Ha makes a breathtaking comeback with ‘Stay Tonight’ music video

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

I Don't Want To Do Anything: Im Siwan and…

Jo Byeong Gyu, Kang Ki Young and Jin Sun Kyu…

Colin Farrell reveals The Penguin series…

Red One: Lucy Liu to join Dwayne Johnson and…

Sonu Sood pledges to empower women on the…

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha trends…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification