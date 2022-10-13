The Danish singer and the K-Pop sensation finally follow up on their successful collaboration – the 2020-hit ‘Bad Boy’ – with the brand-new pop-nostalgic single, ‘When I Get Old’,

South Korean singer Chung Ha has teamed up with Danish popstar Christopher once again. The Danish singer and the K-Pop sensation finally follow up on their successful collaboration – the 2020-hit ‘Bad Boy’ – with the brand-new pop-nostalgic single, ‘When I Get Old’, coming out worldwide on October 20.

K-pop star Chung Ha teams up with Danish popstar Christopher for second time on new single ‘When I Get Old’

Following the dissolution of the K-Pop sensation I.O.I in 2017, Chung Ha made a name for herself with the release of the genre-bending ‘Querencia’-album in 2021. The album was widely acclaimed with 5-star reviews from the likes of NME, DORK and more – an instant international breakthrough!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 청하 CHUNG HA (@chungha_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 청하 CHUNG HA (@chungha_official)

This August, Christopher was back in Seoul to play concerts in South East Asia for the first time in more than three years. But the singer was anything but forgotten by the fans: 9,000 tickets sold out in less than 2 minutes and he even got to share the special moment on stage with CHUNG HA.

With more than 2 billion streams across the globe, Christopher is one of the most influential and important pop artists to come out of Denmark and his music has taken him far beyond the borders of the small Scandinavian country with 12 #1-singles in territories such as in South Korea, Singapore, The Philippines and China. Not to mention that he has just been on a massive headline tour of Germany back in Europe.

Christopher and Chung Ha might be celebrating the past on their new single but there’s no doubt the two are headed for a bright future with ’When I Get Old’.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.