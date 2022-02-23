South Korean female group WJSN member Dawon, who is reportedly undergoing treatment for anxiety disorder, will take break from all the scheduled activities to focus on recovery.

As reported by Soompi, her agency Starship Entertainment released an official statement on February 22, informing about her health and announced that the singer-actress will now be halting activities in order to focus fully on her treatment and recovery. “Hello. This is Starship Entertainment. We are making an announcement regarding the health of our artist WJSN member Dawon,” the statement began.

“Dawon is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with anxiety disorder,” the statement read. “Up until now, we have taken measures for Dawon’s recovery by consulting with Dawon so that she could [undergo treatment] while carrying out her scheduled activities, but it has been determined that she needs to focus on her treatment through sufficient rest and stability.”

The statement also mentioned that “after consulting with Dawon based on the opinion of medical professionals, it has been decided that she will halt her activities in order for her to recover her health. Dawon will not be participating in future scheduled activities, and she will be resting in order to focus on recovering her health,” they added.

Concluding the statement, the agency stated, “We apologize for giving fans cause for concern with this sudden news, and we will continue to do our utmost and focus on Dawon’s treatment so that she can find stability. Thank you.”

Previously, WJSN was confirmed to be a part of the upcoming season of Mnet’s hit idol competition show Queendom.

WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, is a South Korean-Chinese K-Pop group which debuted on February 25, 2016 with the extended play Would You Like? The group comprises of twelve members: Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum and Dayoung.

