Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche, who starred together in the Oscar-winning 1996 film The English Patient, are set to reunite in a film that’s a new take on Homer’s epic The Odyssey.

Juliette Binoche and Ralph Fiennes to reunite for Uberto Pasolini’s The Return, a retelling of The Odyssey

HanWay Films will be selling the feature at the Cannes Film Market next month. According to Variety, the film is an original, gritty take on Homer’s The Odyssey with a script by John Collee and U.K. playwright Edward Bond, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blow-Up. It is produced by James Clayton and Pasolini for Red Wave Films, while Roberto Sessa’s Picomedia is providing funding. HanWay Films will handle worldwide sales, and will introduce the pic to buyers at next month’s Cannes Film Festival.

The official description of the feature reads: “After 20 years away Odysseus (Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable. The King has finally returned home but much has changed in his kingdom since he left to fight in the Trojan war. His beloved wife Penelope (Binoche) is now a prisoner in her own home, hounded by her many ambitious suitors to choose a new husband, a new king. Their son Telemachus, who has grown up fatherless, is facing death at the hands of the suitors who see him as an obstacle in their relentless pursuit of Penelope and the kingdom.”

Uberto Pasolini, the Academy Award-nominated director behind The Full Monty and Nowhere Special, is on board to helm The Return. “I feel enormously fortunate to be able to bring Homer’s world alive through the great talent of Juliette and Ralph, whose powerful screen presence is matched by the fearlessness they bring to their work,” Pasolini said of the project. The film's producer, James Clayton added, "[t]his is the Odyssey as we've never seen it before, no gods or monsters but instead an elemental thriller with a traumatised veteran forced to return to violence in order to save his loved ones; it's an honour to help Uberto realise his vision of this journey of the soul with such extraordinary actors."

Juliette Binoche and Ralph Fiennes previously starred together in Anthony Minghella’s 1996 adaptation of Michael Ondaatje’s Booker Prize-winning novel The English Patient which won nine Oscars in 1997, include best film, and best supporting actress for Binoche. Fiennes was also nominated for best actor.

