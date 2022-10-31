comscore

Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill after she was born

Bollywood News

Julia Roberts revealed the late Martin Luther King Jr paid her parents’ hospital bills after she was born.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts revealed that late civil rights activists Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, paid the hospital bill for after her birth.

Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill after she was born

According to Entertainement Weekly, during a chat with Gayle King back in September, Roberts revealed that the Oscar-winner's birth was paid for by national icons Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King. "The King family paid for my hospital bill," Roberts said. "Martin Luther King and Coretta. "They helped us out of a jam," she later added.

As the report, Roberts’ parents, Walter and Betty Lou, were friends with the Kings because they ran a theatre school in Atlanta, the Actors and Writers' Workshop, which at the time was one of the few schools willing to accept the King children. "One day Coretta Scott King called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids, and my mom was like 'sure come on over,'" Roberts said.

After their children joined the school, the families became friends, Roberts added. Zara Rahim, a former strategic advisor for Barack Obama, shared the now-viral clip from the chat on Twitter Friday to commemorate Roberts' birthday, noting the King family's influence in her life. "In the '60s, you didn't have little Black children interacting with little white kids in acting school," Gayle King noted. "And Julia's parents were welcoming, and I think that's extraordinary, and it lays the groundwork for who Julia is."


To mark her 55th birthday on October 28, Roberts shared a selfie on social media and wrote, "Feeling the love and magic on my 55th

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts)

Also Read: George Clooney and Julia Roberts starrer Ticket To Paradise to release on October 6 in India in theatres 

