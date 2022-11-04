Johnny Depp is all set to make his surprise appearance in Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show. This will mark Depp’s first major appearance since the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards following his defamation trial win against former wife Amber Heard.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor will make an appearance in Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 on Amazon's Prime Video platform. Depp joins previously revealed show's all-star lineup of musicians, models, actors, and dancers. On Thursday, Amazon dropped the official trailer for the show which mixes music, fashion, animation, and choreography.

The official logline reads, “Now in its fourth consecutive year, the extraordinary fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.”

“A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an unmissable visual feast,” it continues. Rihanna serves as executive producer and creative director for the show.

As revealed by Amazon, the confirmed artist line-up includes Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, and special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, and Zach Miko.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the 40-minute show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 9 November. Customers can purchase items from the collection at Amazon and on the Fenty website when the show airs.

Meanwhile, Depp last appeared at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as the Moonman and performed live concerts with musician Jeff Beck, with whom he also released an album titled 18. The actor is set to appear as King Louis XV in Maïwenn’s upcoming film Jeanne du Barry. He will also direct the biographical film Modigliani, about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

