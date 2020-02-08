Bollywood Hungama

John Mulaney, Missy Elliot, Minnie Driver, James Corden among others join Camila Cabello in Cinderella movie

ByMonica Yadav

The highly awaited Kay Cannon's new telling with Cinderalla movie is getting bigger! Camilla Cabello will be joined by Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer.

John Mulaney, Missy Elliot, Minnie Driver, James Corden among others join Camila Cabello in Cinderella movie

Now, Deadline reports that Minnie Driver, Missy Elliott, James Corden, John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan are the new entrants. The report stated, "Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Minnie Driver is set to play Queen Beatrice, with Grammy-Award winning musician Missy Elliott in talks to play the role of the Town Crier. Meanwhile, the mice/footmen will be played by award-winning comedians John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan, and James Corden."

Sony will release the film on February 5, 2021.

