Last Updated 31.08.2021 | 12:03 PM IST

John Abraham stars in Mercy For Animals India’s campaign

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood heartthrob and proud animal lover John Abraham appears in a new Mercy For Animals India ad encouraging people to be kind to animals. The ad’s tagline reads, “In a world where you can be anything, be nice.”

John Abraham stars in Mercy For Animals India’s campaign

“Animals deserve our love, respect, and freedom,” says John Abraham. “Through this campaign, I am giving out a message that the least one can do to help animals is to be nice to them. I am excited to be a part of Mercy For Animals India’s campaign and assure you that I have and always will stand up for animals in need.”

In a recent note, the actor asked his fans to support the fight against animal cruelty by signing a petition that will be sent to India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Abraham has been at the forefront of animal protection, lending his star power to various animal welfare campaigns.

“John’s compassion knows no boundaries,” said Nikunj Sharma, CEO of Mercy For Animals India. “He has always stood by animals when needed. He truly is a hero for animals. His recent appeal to fans to support stronger animal protection laws shows he cares deeply about animals and their rights. As Mercy For Animals India celebrates its fifth anniversary this August, we hope that John’s message will resonate with animal lovers all over the country.”

Mercy For Animals is one of the largest and most effective charities focused exclusively on constructing a compassionate food system by reducing suffering and ending the exploitation of animals for food. Mercy For Animals believes that together we can create a world free of cruelty, a world where we nurture our bodies, minds, and spirits with wholesome, healthy food that is kind to animals and sustainable for our planet.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan opts out of John Abraham’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake; hunt for another actor for Jagan Shakti directorial underway

Tags : , , , ,

