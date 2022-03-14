comscore

John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh set the stage on fire with the grand music launch of Attack

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

John Abraham’s upcoming action entertainer Attack has raised the anticipation levels higher ever since the launch of the teaser, trailer and first song 'Ik Tu Hai' from the movie. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of Attack is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence.

The grand mega music album launch was held at IIT Mood Indigo amongst the college students, graced by John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, along with crackling live performances by Jubin Nautiyal, Shreya Jain and Girish Nakod.

John Abraham interacted with the IIT students in the crowd and encouraged them to do their best for India’s future in IIT. The event commenced with the love song ‘Ik tu hai’, sung by Jubin Nautiyal which was the major highlight of the entire evening, the song is picturised on the journey of love from the first meeting, to a passionate love story, to then becoming an eternal love story.

The music album composed by Shashwat Sachdev is different which incorporates along with the storyline of the film, threading in the narrative, it's integrated through the film so the story goes forward.

Attack is spearheaded by a stellar cast that includes John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. Attack is a special adrenaline-pumping action entertainer to be watched exclusively in cinemas.

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer Attack. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, worldwide release by Pen Marudhar, in cinemas on 1st April 2022.

ALSO READ:Photos: John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez at the music launch event of Attack at IIT Bombay’s Mood Indigo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

