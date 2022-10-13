comscore

Jo Byeong Gyu, Kang Ki Young and Jin Sun Kyu in talks to star in The Uncanny Counter season 2

Bollywood News

Jo Byeong Gyu, Kang Ki Young, and Jin Sun Kyu in talks to join the upcoming season of The Uncanny Counter.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actors Jo Byeong Gyu, Kang Ki Young, and Jin Sun Kyu are currently in talks to star in the upcoming season of The Uncanny Counter.

Jo Byeong Gyu, Kang Ki Young and Jin Sun Kyu in talks to star in The Uncanny Counter season 2

Jo Byeong Gyu, Kang Ki Young and Jin Sun Kyu in talks to star in The Uncanny Counter season 2

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on October 11, The Uncanny Counter confirmed that Season 2 is set to return on tvN. Jo Byeong Gyu’s agency shared that the actor was currently positively reviewing the offer to return for the drama’s upcoming season.

Additionally, the agencies of Kang Ki Young and Jin Sun Kyu also shared that the actors are reviewing their appearances as new characters in the second season.

Based on the Daum webtoon Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi, The Uncanny Counter is the story of the people who are noodle shop owners by day and demon hunters by night. The terrific storytelling of this fantasy drama is easily one of the finest.

The drama stars Jo Byung Gyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Se Jeong and Yeom Hye Ran. Moreover, Kim Sejeong is also currently in talks to return for Season 2.

Also Read: Kim Se Jeong in talks to reprise her role in The Uncanny Counter season 2

