comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.09.2022 | 5:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Kim Se Jeong in talks to reprise her role in The Uncanny Counter season 2

Bollywood News

Kim Se Jeong, who was most recently seen in K-drama Today's Webtoon, is in talks for season 2 of the series The Uncanny Counter.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actress Kim Se Jeong, who was most recently seen in K-drama Today's Webtoon, is in talks for season 2 of the series The Uncanny Counter. The singer-actress played a pivotal role in the first season and became quite a fan favourite.

Kim Se Jeong in talks to reprise her role in The Uncanny Counter season 2

Kim Se Jeong in talks to reprise her role in The Uncanny Counter season 2

According to KoreaJooAng Daily, her agency Jellyfish Entertainment stated that she is positively reviewing the offer. The actress essays the role of psychometric counter Do Ha Na who has the ability "to read the past by coming into contact with a place or an object."

Released in 2020, The Uncanny Counter was one of the most series of that year with the finale episode booming the ratings on South Korea's network OCN.

Based on the Daum webtoon "Amazing Rumor" by Jang Yi, The Uncanny Counter is the story of the people who are noodle shop owners by day and demon hunters by night. The terrific storytelling of this fantasy drama is easily one of the finest. The drama stars Jo Byung Gyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Se Jeong and Yeom Hye Ran.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kim Se Jeong was most recently seen in Today's Webtoon which aired its final episode last week. She played an ex-judo player who tries hard to adapt to the new job as a webtoon editor. The series also featured Nam Yoon Su and Choi Daniel. Earlier this year, she starred in the massive hit Business Proposal alongside Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah.

ALSO READ: Today’s Webtoon: Kim Sejeong sports short hair in the first look remake of Japanese drama Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit!

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Teaser of Varun Dhawan-starrer…

National Cinema Day effect: Celebrations to…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to skip the no…

Fawad Khan gets hospitalized while bulking…

Ranbir Kapoor helps over-enthusiastic fans…

Rahul Dev reveals he had no choice but to do…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification