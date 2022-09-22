Kim Se Jeong, who was most recently seen in K-drama Today's Webtoon, is in talks for season 2 of the series The Uncanny Counter.

Kim Se Jeong in talks to reprise her role in The Uncanny Counter season 2

According to KoreaJooAng Daily, her agency Jellyfish Entertainment stated that she is positively reviewing the offer. The actress essays the role of psychometric counter Do Ha Na who has the ability "to read the past by coming into contact with a place or an object."

Released in 2020, The Uncanny Counter was one of the most series of that year with the finale episode booming the ratings on South Korea's network OCN.

Based on the Daum webtoon "Amazing Rumor" by Jang Yi, The Uncanny Counter is the story of the people who are noodle shop owners by day and demon hunters by night. The terrific storytelling of this fantasy drama is easily one of the finest. The drama stars Jo Byung Gyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Se Jeong and Yeom Hye Ran.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kim Se Jeong was most recently seen in Today's Webtoon which aired its final episode last week. She played an ex-judo player who tries hard to adapt to the new job as a webtoon editor. The series also featured Nam Yoon Su and Choi Daniel. Earlier this year, she starred in the massive hit Business Proposal alongside Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah.

