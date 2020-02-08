Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.02.2020 | 8:39 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Jennifer Lopez announces rom-com Marry Me with Owen Wilson and Maluma on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

ByMonica Yadav

After last year’s critically acclaimed film Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez is returning to the romantic comedy genre with her next movie, Marry Me. The singer-actress, who recently performed with Shakira at the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show, made the movie announcement on Friday, February 7 during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The film will star Owen Wilson and Columbian singer-songwriter Maluma.

Jennifer Lopez announces rom-com Marry Me with Owen Wilson and Maluma on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Announcing the movie on the show, Jennifer Lopez said, “We (Lopez and Jimmy Fallon) are in a movie together.” Fallon quipped, “I play the love interest.” He asked, “Did I make the cut?” To which JLo responded, “No, you are not cut out of the movie. You know we won’t let that happen.”

She further revealed, “It’s called Marry Me. It’s about a pop star who winds up marrying a random fan from the audience at one of her concerts. She marries a Math Teacher played by Owen Wilson. He’s great. The other character is played by Maluma. He’s my boyfriend.”

The film is being directed by Kat Coiro and also stars Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, Chloe Coleman. Marry Me is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby.

ALSO READ: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage on fire with their scintillating performances

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ronnie Screwvala's film Sitara starring…

Here's how Disha Patani's incredible buzz…

Angad Bedi says it is his wish to work with…

EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi to play the bad guy…

Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai,…

After Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja Entertainment…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification