Jatin Pandit gets emotional as he looks back at how his professional and personal relationship with brother and fellow composer Lalit went sour

Jatin-Lalit remains one of the most celebrated music composer duo from mainstream Bollywood. Some of the most celebrated works of the siblings include Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yes Boss, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa, etc. But the two composers part ways around a decade-and-a-half ago due to some differences and that was the end of the association.

Jatin Pandit opens up on his relationship with brother Lalit Pandit; says, “Even his kids don’t talk to me”

During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jatin Pandit from the Jatin-Lalit duo opened up about his changed equation with his partner over the years. When asked whether he would like to team up with Lalit again, he was quick to say, “I have told this 100 times. I am always ready. But it has to happen from both the sides. But I have stopped saying anymore because I was refused so many times. So I said theek hai, I have to respect everybody’s privacy.”

Jatin added that he understands why his partnership with Lalit is difficult to forget for Hindi song lovers. “We attained such success after working together,” he said. “When someone wants to resolve something and speak his heart (out), it can happen. But what if there’s no such thing in someone’s heart?”

Jatin and Lalit did come together for a musical show in 2020. But Jatin said that he was unaware about it when it was announced. “Lalit ji did a show and he didn’t consult me,” he said. “He said he is doing ‘Jatin-Lalit night’ and gave my name. But I didn’t make an issue out of it. I thought as he has given my name, I should honour it and do this show.”

Jatin is also unable to ignore what he felt was Lalit’s change of behaviour after the show. “After the show, I had immediately organized a big dinner at my place. Till the time the show was happening, he was all okay. Then all of a sudden, he just changed. He didn’t even call me for his next show and then some people approached him for a musical. Not as Jatin-Lalit.”

Earlier this year, Lalit did another show where songs from his combination with Jatin were performed. This too hasn’t gone down well with Jatin. “He later did another show and again he sang the songs composed by us as ‘Jatin Lalit,’” he added. “There is only one individual song of Lalit ji that became a hit. If you are doing the whole show with Jatin-Lalit’s music, you can at least call Jatin and inform. The sad part is that even (his) kids don’t talk to me.”

Looking back at their initial days, Jatin recalled that they got a big project back then because of him. “I am a God-fearing person and I have been very instrumental in joining Jatin-Lalit as a team and getting him the film Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar,” he said. “I had got that film, he hadn’t. He told me (back then) he wants to join me and I honoured that.”

