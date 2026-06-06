Jasleen Royal joins Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues: “An absolute dream come true”

Indian composer and singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal traded her musical instruments for a cricket ball, completing a heartwarming full-circle journey from a passionate childhood cricket enthusiast to sharing the pitch with the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

Jasleen Royal joins Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues: “An absolute dream come true”

The exclusive event was organized after a viral social media video showcasing Royal’s sharp leg-spin bowling skills caught the attention of BCCI and JioStar. Recognizing her dual talent, the organizations extended a special invitation to Jasleen Royal for an interactive athletic session and live performance alongside national cricket icons Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The session commenced with Royal leading an intimate, behind-the-scenes conversation with Kaur and Rodrigues. The stars bridged the gap between their respective industries, discussing the shared dedication, high-pressure mindsets and global cultural impact defining both international entertainment and top-tier athletics.

Moving from conversation to the pitch, Royal demonstrated her genuine sporting prowess by delivering a full six-ball over to both world-class batters. Displaying authentic leg-spin technique, precise control and sharp delivery variations, the multi-platinum artist left the professional athletes visibly impressed by her athletic capabilities.

Concluding the event by returning to her musical roots, Royal performed an intimate live set for the entire Indian squad. She delivered a soulful rendition of her massively streamed Heeriye alongside her newly released track, Inaam, creating a high-energy celebratory atmosphere for the roster.

Royal has consistently used her global platform to advocate for the advancement of women's sports, frequently amplifying the team's achievements to her millions of followers during major international tournaments. To honor this organic fandom, the Indian squad presented her with an official, team-signed jersey from the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The ultimate validation arrived directly from the team's leadership following the on-field face-off. Deeply impressed by her bowling consistency, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star batter Jemimah Rodrigues extended an invitation for Royal to travel with the team to the United Kingdom to support their upcoming campaign at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England.

Jasleen Royal states, "This is an absolute dream come true. Long before I picked up a guitar, my greatest childhood aspiration was to be a competitive cricketer."

Also read: Jasleen Royal and Badshah unite for ‘Inaam’ – a soul-stirring love ballad that reveals a new side of the Rap star

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