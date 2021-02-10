On Wednesday, after the 93rd Oscars shortlists of nine categories were announced, India officially got out of the race for the Best International Feature Film. The Malayalam film Jallikattu directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry for the Oscars from the said category. However, on the bright side, Karishma Dev Dube's directorial Bittu has made it to the Live Action Short Film shortlist.

The Academy on Wednesday morning announced the shortlist for the following categories: International Feature Film, Documentary, Original Score, Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Live-Action Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, and Animated Short Film. The shortlisted films will compete for the nominations.

The Malayalam film Jallikattu was highly appreciated in India but failed to make it to the longer shortlist of fifteen films that will compete to make it for the nominations. It is based on the short story named Maoist by Hareesh. The film stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category, the most in Oscars history.

Talking about Bittu, the film directed by Karishma Dev Dube is among the top 10 short films that made it to the next level of Oscars 2021. The film tells the tale of a heartwarming friendship between two school-going friends and is based on a true story.

