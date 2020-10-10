Bollywood Hungama

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli to release in the theatres on October 16 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the Home Ministry giving permission to reo-open cinema halls from October 15, theatre owners and filmmakers are gearing up to get their films to the big screen. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's film Khaali Peeli will be the first film to hit the screens once it reopens. The Government has allowed to reopen theatres with 50 % seating capacity. 

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli to re-release in the theatres on October 16 

Khaali Peeli which was released on an OTT platform on October 2 will get its theatrical release on October 16. The Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam will also be released in the theatres on the same day. 

Khaali Peeli had also released at a few drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru. The film also saw limited overseas release in United States of America, Singapore, Netherlands, Austria, Fiji, Africa, Mauritius and New Zealand.

ALSO READ: Khaali Peeli director Maqbool Khan is all praises for Ananya Panday, says she aced the entire Bambaiya dialect

More Pages: Khaali Peeli Box Office Collection , Khaali Peeli Movie Review

