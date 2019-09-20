Bollywood Hungama

Isha Sharvani deceived for almost Rs. 3 Lakh, three accused have been arrested

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Isha Sharvani is currently living in Perth, Australia and was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer film, Qarib Qarib Single. The actress played quite a pivotal cameo in the film of Irrfan’s ex-flame and a dance teacher; her performance had left the audience wanting to see more of her on-screen.

Isha Sharvani deceived for almost Rs. 3 Lakh, three accused have been arrested

While the fans were missing her, a recent turn of events has surely left her scarred. Isha Sharvani was deceived for AUD 5700, which comes up to almost Rs. 3 Lakh. Three accused men have been arrested for duping her by pretending to be Australian Tax Officers. According to the police report, the men were arrested by the country’s Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD).

It truly is unfortunate, but we’re glad that the deceivers were caught right on time.

Isha Sharvani deceived for almost Rs. 3 Lakh, three accused have been arrested

