Getting roles chopped and being replaced is something very common among actors, especially for outsiders. In a recent interview, actress Isha Koppikar who has worked in films like Krishna Cottage, Rudraksh and Darna Mana Hai spoke how her Kaante director Sanjay Gupta cut her full-fledged role to just the item song ‘Ishq Samundar‘. The actress has also worked in several films in the south.

Isha Koppikar said that she had no one to guide her in the industry. When ‘Khallas’ happened, she got type-casted as some with a pretty face and can dance. Talking about Kaante, she said that she was offered several dance numbers at the time she did ‘Ishq Samundar’ but refused to be a part of those. She revealed that she was supposed to have a role in the film but it did not happen. Isha further said that she was informed that her role is that of Sanjay Dutt‘s girlfriend. Later, she was told that the length of the film was too long and so to shorten it they had to let go off her role. The actress feels that she was too naive and took people for their face value.

Being one of the victims of nepotism in Bollywood, Isha said that a lot of times she was replaced after the parents of star kids would call and take away the role. She also said that there were times when she would be replaced when she did not agree to get in the good books of her co-actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Isha will next be seen in Ankur Bhatia’s Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau with Divyendu.

Also Read: Isha Koppikhar poised for a comeback in Ram Gopal Varma’s web-series, discusses Bollywood post MeToo