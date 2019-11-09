Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.11.2019 | 4:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Isha Koppikar reveals that her role in Kaante was chopped

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Getting roles chopped and being replaced is something very common among actors, especially for outsiders. In a recent interview, actress Isha Koppikar who has worked in films like Krishna Cottage, Rudraksh and Darna Mana Hai spoke how her Kaante director Sanjay Gupta cut her full-fledged role to just the item song ‘Ishq Samundar‘. The actress has also worked in several films in the south.

Isha Koppikar reveals that her role in Kaante was chopped

Isha Koppikar said that she had no one to guide her in the industry. When ‘Khallas’ happened, she got type-casted as some with a pretty face and can dance. Talking about Kaante, she said that she was offered several dance numbers at the time she did ‘Ishq Samundar’ but refused to be a part of those. She revealed that she was supposed to have a role in the film but it did not happen. Isha further said that she was informed that her role is that of Sanjay Dutt‘s girlfriend. Later, she was told that the length of the film was too long and so to shorten it they had to let go off her role. The actress feels that she was too naive and took people for their face value.

Being one of the victims of nepotism in Bollywood, Isha said that a lot of times she was replaced after the parents of star kids would call and take away the role. She also said that there were times when she would be replaced when she did not agree to get in the good books of her co-actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Isha will next be seen in Ankur Bhatia’s Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau with Divyendu.

Also Read: Isha Koppikhar poised for a comeback in Ram Gopal Varma’s web-series, discusses Bollywood post MeToo

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Marjaavaan: Special dance number featuring…

Ileana D’Cruz opens up about seeking therapy…

Actor Samarth Shandilya to tie the knot in…

Ayushmann Khurrana roped in as the brand…

Tamil actor Bharath joins Salman Khan…

Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification