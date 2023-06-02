Mommy-to-be Ileana D’Cruz is currently on her “Babymoon.” The actress made the delightful announcement about her pregnancy on social media back in April, and since then, she has been sharing snippets from her pregnancy journey with her followers. However, the actress set tongues wagging and fueled engagement speculations as she recently shared a captivating picture of her hand adorned with a sparkling ring on social media. The photo, which quickly caught the attention of her followers, left fans wondering if the talented star had taken a significant step in her personal life.

Is Ileana D’Cruz engaged? Here is what we know!

Ileana took to her Instagram Story on Friday and shared cryptic post that left fans buzzing with excitement. The actress shared a photo in which she can be seen dinning with a man. Ileana’s left hand was adorned with a stunning engagement ring and was seen resting on top of the man's hand, also sporting an engagement ring. The intriguing image instantly ignited speculation among her followers, raising questions about the identity of the man and the significance of the rings. Sharing the black and white picture, she wrote, “My idea of romance – clearly can’t let him eat in peace.”

Ileana had also shared picture from her gateway. She shared a clip from a beach location. Along with it she wrote, “Babymoon.”

It is not uncommon for celebrities to keep their personal lives under wraps until they are ready to share the news themselves. Ileana D'Cruz's cryptic post has only added to the mystery, leaving her fans eagerly waiting for an official confirmation or statement from the actress.

On April 18, Ileana had shared the news of her pregnancy on her social media account. The actress shared two pictures for announcing the big news. She posted images of a baby romper with the words "And so the adventure begins" printed on them following a “mama” pendant. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in caption, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

For those not in the know, Ileana had been in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone for a long time, but the couple had mostly kept their relationship private. However, they were reported to have broken up in 2019. Most recently, she was said to be dating Sebastian Kaif, Katrina Kaif's brother. She travelled to the Maldives with Katrina last year for her birthday. However, there was no confirmation on this.

On the professional front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull starring alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She will be next seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda. She will also appear in a Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer.

