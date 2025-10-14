Maddock Films has unveiled powerful posters for the upcoming film Ikkis, capturing intense moods and dramatic settings that hint at the film’s gripping narrative. The posters evoke a dark, war-torn atmosphere, highlighting the bravery and sacrifice at the core of the story.

Ikkis makers CONFIRM December 2025 release after sidestepping Kantara clash; drop new posters featuring Agastya Nanda

The first poster presents a lone figure clad in a rugged military uniform, standing amidst a smoky, ash-filled backdrop. The figure’s tense posture and concealed face add a layer of mystery and seriousness to the image. The tagline, "Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega," emphasizes a sense of dedication and unwavering commitment. The title Ikkis is boldly displayed in a distressed, rugged font, reflecting the gritty nature of the film. The poster credits Sriram Raghavan as director and Dinesh Vijan as producer.

The second poster plunges deeper into the battlefield, showing a soldier manning a machine gun aboard a tank with explosions and armored vehicles in the background. The gritty realism of this war setting is heightened by the embers and smoke rising from the combat zone, imprinting a tense, action-packed mood. This imagery solidifies the film's focus on heroic military action and sacrifice.

Ikkis is based on the true story of Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, whose extraordinary bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war stands as an inspiring chapter in Indian military history. The film’s release, originally planned for October 2, 2025—clashing with the blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1—was postponed. Now, Maddock Films has confirmed that Ikkis will premiere in December 2025, although the exact date remains a mystery.

Notably, Ikkis marks the big-screen debut of Agastya Bachchan, grandson of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Agastya initially debuted in the Netflix original The Archies, a Zoya Akhtar directorial, which faced criticism for the performances of several debutants, particularly leading star kids. This film offers Agastya a fresh opportunity to establish himself in the cinematic world under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

