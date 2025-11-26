The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will pay a special tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra at its closing ceremony later this week. The veteran star, who passed away on Monday morning at his suburban Mumbai residence at the age of 89, was fondly remembered with a minute’s silence during the closing of the Film Bazaar segment of the festival, officials said.

IFFI 2025 to honour Dharmendra at closing ceremony after veteran actor’s demise; 4K Sholay screening cancelled

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, confirmed that a dedicated homage will be part of the main closing ceremony, calling Dharmendra a “beloved legend” whose contribution to Indian cinema continues to resonate with audiences across generations. As part of the festival’s programming, a restored 4K screening of Dharmendra’s cult classic Sholay, scheduled for November 26, has been cancelled due to what organisers cited as “technical reasons”.

However, IFFI will still celebrate the film’s enduring legacy through a special session titled “50 Years of Sholay: Why Sholay Still Resonates?” to be held on November 27, featuring the film’s director Ramesh Sippy. Additionally, the iconic motorcycle with sidecar from Sholay, on which Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan shot the unforgettable song Yeh Dosti, has been displayed in a glass enclosure at the INOX theatre in Panjim since the start of the festival, and has now organically turned into a tribute to the late star.

The bike, a BSA WM20 originally designed as a military motorcycle for Britain’s war efforts starting in 1937, has drawn visitors who are reminded of Dharmendra’s on-screen camaraderie and charm every time they see it. Information displayed alongside the vehicle notes that the five-minute ‘Yeh Dosti’ song sequence took 21 days to film.

