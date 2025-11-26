Legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, will be remembered in a special way by his family and loved ones. Bollywood Hungama has learned that instead of a conventional prayer meet, the Deols are organising a heartfelt ‘Celebration Of Life’ that mirrors the way the superstar lived – large-hearted, warm and king size.

EXCLUSIVE: Dharmendra’s family to host ‘Celebration Of Life’ memorial; Sonu Nigam to sing his evergreen hits

The remembrance gathering will be held this week at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The Deol family will be in attendance along with other near and dear ones from their extended family, as well as the film industry.

An insider told Bollywood Hungama, “In a moving gesture, the family has invited Sonu Nigam to perform some of the most memorable songs picturised on Dharmendra over the decades. The singer is expected to render evergreen numbers that defined the star’s on-screen romance and charisma...melodies that generations have grown up with and still hum with affection. The idea is to let music do what Dharmendra’s own films often did: bring smiles, wipe tears and celebrate love, friendship and togetherness.”

Close family members, friends and colleagues from the film fraternity are expected to gather at the venue to remember the “He-Man” of Hindi cinema – the charming hero of Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, etc, the lovable patriarch of Apne and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and the ever-gracious gentleman off-screen. Instead of a sombre, quiet ceremony, the evening is being envisioned as a warm reunion of people whose lives he touched over a career spanning more than six decades.

With music, memories and anecdotes, Dharmendra’s ‘Celebration Of Life’ aims to capture the spirit of a star who laughed generously, loved deeply and remained forever young in the hearts of his audience.

