House Of The Dragon executive producer Jocelyn Diaz has reportedly stepped down as producer for the Game of Thrones prequel as it is headed for the second season.

House Of The Dragon executive producer Jocelyn Diaz exits ahead of season 2 after Miguel Sapochnik quit as showrunner

According to Deadline, sources said she had a one-year deal with an option for a second, which is not being picked up. The exit comes after executive producer Miguel Sapochnik quit after serving as co-showrunner for Season 1. Ron Schmidt, who also served as an executive producer on Season 1, quietly exited the series a while ago.

Following Sapochnik’s exit, House of the Dragon co-creator/executive producer Ryan Condal, who was co-showrunner with Sapochnik, became the sole showrunner for Season 2. Sara Hess and Diaz continue as executive producers for Season 2, along with Vince Gerardis.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood and is set almost 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen. The fantasy drama is coming off an eventful episode with a 10-year time jump.

Following the big leap, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke took over the roles of Princess Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower from Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively. The prequel series also stars Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

