The highly awaited film, Shehzada, is all set to be released in cinemas on February 10, 2023. It stars Kartik Aaryan, who had a great 2022 thanks to the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Due to his presence as the lead actor and also because of the entertaining trailer, there’s a lot of buzz for the film. Moreover, it’s an official remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun. The original film was highly loved and acclaimed and this has further enhanced the expectations for Shehzada.

Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to be out on Goldmines’ YouTube channel on February 2

It has now come to light that the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be out on YouTube on Thursday, February 2. The full film will be available on the Goldmines channel. This means that 8 before the release of Shehzada, the Hindi dubbed version will be available for netizens, that too, for free of cost.

This move has raised eyebrows, especially because of what transpired between Manish Shah of Goldmines and the makers of Shehzada last year. In January 2022, taking advantage of no releases due to the Omicron scare and government restrictions, Manish Shah announced that he’ll release the Hindi version of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in theatres on Republic Day. In 72 hours, the release plan was cancelled after Allu Aravind, the producer of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, flew down from Hyderabad to meet Manish Shah and convinced him to change his mind. This was done as the fear was that the remake’s box office prospects would be hampered big time if the original version, which also starred Pooja Hegde, is made available in Hindi on a large scale. Meanwhile, in an interview, Manish Shah grabbed headlines when he claimed that Kartik Aaryan had threatened to walk out of Shehzada if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi version hit cinemas. Later, Manish Shah was allowed to air the film on the Goldmines TV channel.

When contacted, Manish Shah was unfazed and matter-of-factly said, “I own the digital rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, in Hindi, along with the satellite rights. It’s our prerogative when to (put it out).” He also revealed that the full movie will also be available on the Facebook page of Goldmines.

Besides Kartik Aaryan, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

