Han So Hee’s agency officially addresses concerns about the actors’ health

Bollywood News

Han So Hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment responds to growing concerns about her health.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actress Han So Hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment officially responds to concerns about the actors’ health issuing a statement. According to Korean tabloid Soompi, after Vogue Thailand posted a video interview with Han So Hee from an OMEGA event in Bangkok, a number of worried fans expressed concerns that the star looked noticeably thinner than before in the clip.

On November 22, the agency shared that the actress is in perfectly good health and stated, “The interview video that is currently causing a stir is a video that was filmed recently,” said the agency. “There is nothing wrong with Han So Hee’s health at all.”

Meanwhile, Han So Hee is confirmed to attend the upcoming 2022 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) taking place in Japan on December 13.

Also Read: Ask The Stars: New stills feature Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin sharing a loving gaze in a space station; see photos

