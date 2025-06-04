The actors urge fans to stay alert as he and Debina Bonnerjee thank prompt response from officials for safety of their children.

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently opened up about an unsettling incident at his residence involving theft by a newly hired domestic worker. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share the news, later reposted by his wife and fellow actor Debina Bonnerjee.

In his note, Gurmeet wrote, “Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work, so we could act quickly. I'm especially grateful I was home, and my babies were safe in their room. With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items - and most importantly, everyone is safe. Just a bit of bad luck, but a strong reminder: Stay alert. Always verify anyone who enters your home for work.”

The post sent a wave of concern among fans, many of whom flooded the couple's social media handles with messages of support and relief. Just hours before the incident, Gurmeet and Debina had shared a joyful family post featuring their daughters, capturing a moment of calm before the unexpected turn of events.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee rose to fame as the beloved Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the iconic mythological TV series Ramayana. The show made them household names and earned them a loyal fan base. Over the years, the couple has continued to enjoy widespread admiration, both for their work and their personal life.

Now, after a brief hiatus from television, the power couple is set to return to the small screen. They are reportedly teaming up for a new reality show titled Pati Patni aur Panga. While details about the show remain under wraps, it marks a significant comeback for both Gurmeet and Debina.

Despite the recent scare, Gurmeet’s message carried a tone of calm and gratitude. His post served as a crucial reminder about the importance of background checks and staying vigilant about household safety—especially when children are involved.

