Marvel has introduced its game Guardians of the Galaxy based on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. It is similar to other Telltale games. As per reports, the player talks to other characters in the game, explores the environment, interacts with objects in the background, and completes action sequences in the fast-paced events.

According to the reports, the game will star Scott Porter as Star-Lord, OBrien Gamora, Nolan North as Raccoon, Brandon Paul Eells as Drax the Destroyer, and Adam Harrington as Groot. The game will be divided in five episodes. Tech Story reveals, “The soundtrack of the games will be filled with 1980s classics and original songs. For the launch, fans can purchase both digital and physical copies of the base game.”

Become Star-Lord. Lead the Guardians. Save the universe. 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' is coming October 26, 2021. @GOTGTheGame #YouGotThis (2/2) pic.twitter.com/imGmQN9btd — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 18, 2021

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. The game releases on October 26, 2021.

