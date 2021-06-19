Bollywood Hungama

Guardians of the Galaxy video game to launch on October 26, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Marvel has introduced its game Guardians of the Galaxy based on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. It is similar to other Telltale games. As per reports, the player talks to other characters in the game, explores the environment, interacts with objects in the background, and completes action sequences in the fast-paced events.

According to the reports, the game will star Scott Porter as Star-Lord, OBrien Gamora, Nolan North as Raccoon, Brandon Paul Eells as Drax the Destroyer, and Adam Harrington as Groot. The game will be divided in five episodes. Tech Story reveals, “The soundtrack of the games will be filled with 1980s classics and original songs. For the launch, fans can purchase both digital and physical copies of the base game.”

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. The game releases on October 26, 2021.

Also Read: James Gunn confirms someone will die in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

