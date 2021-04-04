The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit and cases have been increasing steadily. With a number of people testing positive for Covid-19 the question look whether the city will be sent into lockdown again. But away from that, the latest is that actor Govinda tested positive for the virus earlier today.

Revealing details of Govinda’s condition his wife Sunita Ahuja stated that though the actor tested positive he has rather mild symptoms and will be quarantining at home. Further Sunita added that the family also got themselves tested and are in constant contact with the doctors regarding Govinda’s condition.

Bollywood Hungama sends out its well wishes to the actor and hopes that he recovers soon.

