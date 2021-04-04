Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 04.04.2021 | 5:31 PM IST

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms; quarantines at home

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit and cases have been increasing steadily. With a number of people testing positive for Covid-19 the question look whether the city will be sent into lockdown again. But away from that, the latest is that actor Govinda tested positive for the virus earlier today.

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms; quarantines at home

Revealing details of Govinda’s condition his wife Sunita Ahuja stated that though the actor tested positive he has rather mild symptoms and will be quarantining at home. Further Sunita added that the family also got themselves tested and are in constant contact with the doctors regarding Govinda’s condition.

Bollywood Hungama sends out its well wishes to the actor and hopes that he recovers soon.

