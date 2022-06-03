South Korean pop group GOT7’s Younjae will be dropping a new solo mini album in June, marking his comeback after nearly six months.

GOT7’s Youngjae to make solo comeback with second mini album SUGAR releasing on June 21

On June 3, GOT7’s Youngjae released a schedule teaser for his upcoming second mini album SUGAR. With the first teaser dropping on June 7, Youngjae will release SUGAR on June 21 at 6 p.m. KST. The record will follow his solo debut mini album COLORS from Ars which dropped last October.

Most recently, GOT7 released a self-titled EP on May 23 marking their first official comeback with a new album since leaving JYP Entertainment last year. While as a soloist, Youngjae most recently shared his single 'Walk With Me' this past December.

Also Read: GOT7’s Jinyoung continues to sway Kim Go Eun’s heart in Yumi’s Cells 2 new teaser, watch video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.