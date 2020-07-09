Actress Naya Rivera, famously known for her role of Santana in Glee, is confirmed by the officials that she has been missing in a swimming accident at Lake Piru in California. The actress had gone on a boat with her 4-year-old song Josey on July 8.

The authorities found her son alone on the boat who said that his mother never returned to the boat after going swimming. “The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light,” the Ventura County Sheriff tweeted on July 9.

The search for Naya Rivera will continue on July 9.

On July 3, Naya put up a post on Twitter that read, "“No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.”

Her last post was on Instagram with her son Josey as she captioned it, "just the two of us."

View this post on Instagram just the two of us A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Jul 7, 2020 at 3:15pm PDT

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.