Last Updated 11.01.2022 | 4:03 PM IST

Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Honeymoon jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Harman Baweja goes on floor

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri’s upcoming joint production, Honeymoon goes on floors today. A Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer is a Punjabi romedy written by Naresh Kathooria and directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra. Honeymoon’s shoot kickstarts today in Punjab and the makers give audiences a sneak peek by sharing pictures from the sets where Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin, director Amarpreet G S Chhabra, and producer Vicky Bahri are seen holding a clapperboard that reads, ‘Muhurat’.

Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Honeymoon joint produced by Bhushan Kumar and Harman Baweja goes on floor

Sure to tickle your funny bones with the flavour of drama, Honeymoon revolves around the story of the just married couple- Deep & Sukh who want to go on their Honeymoon. But Deep’s naive and extended family, blissfully unaware of what a honeymoon actually entails, tag along with the newlyweds, as they have never been out of their village. And thus begins a mad ride of 16 people travelling together on the honeymoon which is only meant for the lovebirds.

A T-Series Films and Baweja Studios Production Honeymoon starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin, directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri.

ALSO READ: Vashu Bhagnani ventures into Punjabi cinema with Shava Ni Giridhari Lal; Gippy Grewal brings together 52 known Punjabi film actors on screen

