Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.03.2021 | 11:21 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Gauahar Khan’s father passes away, she asks people to remember him in their prayers

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For the last two weeks, Gauahar Khan has been keeping her fans updated about her father’s health condition by posting pictures of her husband Zaid Darbar and herself from the hospital. While the reason for his demise has not been revealed, nor the reason for his deteriorating health condition, Gauahar Khan has taken to her Instagram to announce that her father is no more.

Gauahar Khan’s father passes away, asks people to remember him in their prayers

Posting a picture of him from her wedding with Zaid Darbar, she wrote, “My Hero . No man like u , Ever ????! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa ???? . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . ???????? innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon”.

Take a look at it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Preeti Simoes was the first one to break the tragic news. Bollywood Hungama sends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan is all praises for her in-laws as they make sure she’s okay while she stays in the hospital for her father with Zaid Darbar

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote…

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar's…

SCOOP: Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan's debut,…

SCOOP: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to…

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 likely to be…

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal to release 5…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification