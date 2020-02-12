Actor Shahbaz Khan who works as an actor in both television and films has been charged for allegedly molesting a girl in Mumbai. An FIR has been registered against the actor at the Oshiwara Police station. Reportedly, he has been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Shahbaz Khan has worked in several notable Bollywood movies and television shows, some of which are Yug, The Great Maratha, Chandrakanta, and The Sword of Tipu Sultan. Recently, Shahbaz was seen on TV shows like Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Tenali Rama, and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.

The actor also worked in films like Risknamaa (2019), Badla Hindustani Ka (2018), Turning Point (2018), Gajakesari (2014), Jatt James Bond (2014), Mahabharat Aur Barbareek (2013), JUST U & ME (2013), Barbreek (2012), Agent Vinod (2012), Looteri Dulhan (2011), Veer (2010), The Game of Love (2009), Big Brother (2007), Mr. Hot Mr. Kool (2007), Ladies Tailor (2006), Rafta Rafta: The Speed (2006), Mr Prime Minister (2005), Tango Charlie (2005), Masti (2004).