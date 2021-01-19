Bollywood Hungama

FIR filed against Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya for defaming Mirzapur in the Amazon Prime Video web series

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amazon Prime Video’s original content seems to be getting a lot of spotlight. After Tandav, now makers of Mirzapur are facing legal hassle. An FIR has been filed against Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Bhaumik Gondaliya at the Kotwali Dehat police station of Mirzapur for allegedly showcasing the district in bad light through abusive content, promoting social enmity. The complaint has been registered by one Arvind Chaturvedi who claimed that the series has hurt his religious sentiments.

FIR filed against Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya for defaming Mirzapur in the Amazon Prime Video web series

“Arvind Chaturvedi alleged that the web series has shown abusive content and illicit relations. Thus, based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against producers and the platform,” said SP of Mirzapur Ajay Kumar, according to Indian Express.

The FIR has been filed under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar’s trainer gives a glimpse into the actor’s training for Toofan

