Earlier this year it was announced that Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan is all set to release on May 21 on Amazon Prime Video skipping its theatrical release. The release date was announced before the second wave of COVID-19 took over the country. Now, with the country facing the worst of the pandemic, Excel Entertainment has decided to postpone the release of the film.

Farhan Akhtar, the lead actor of the film, took to his social media handle to break the news. "The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film 'Toofaan' until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time. Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it's your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind," the statement read.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur. This is the second sports based film that Mehra and Akhtar are collaborating on. The two had last worked together in the 2013 hit film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was based on the life of Milkha Singh. Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar.

