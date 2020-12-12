Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.12.2020 | 4:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Farhan Akhtar helps in building a new home for a homeless man

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Farhan Akhtar has stepped up to help build a homeless man's a house. The actor recently reached out to a man named Shiv Mandir Pujari to help him and his family in the time of the need.

Farhan Akhtar helps in building a new home for a homeless man

Divyanshu Upadhyay, Secretary of Hope Welfare Trust, shared a collage video of Farhan Akhtar speaking to the family via video call and kept in touch with them throughout the construction. "Thank you @FarOutAkhtar sir for listening to our appeal for a homeless Shiv Mandir Pujari and taking full responsibility to build his home.

We are amazed to see your dedication past many months for regular updates of construction. The family won’t sleep outside in cold anymore," the tweet read.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next starring in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehta's Toofan.

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join…

Ajay Devgn begins the shooting of his…

Western Railways ropes in Sonu Sood to make…

Remo D’Souza suffers a heart attack;…

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi to…

NBSA directs three news channels to air…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification