Bollywood Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder has been contradicted by the novel coronavirus. Farah took to her Instagram to announce the news on her story. In her story, she revealed that she has tested Covid-19 positive despite having taken both doses of vaccination.

Farah wrote a long note describing that she has informed people who have come in contact to get themselves tested. She has also urged the ones whom she wasn't able to inform to get tested too. Farah's note reads as, "“I wonder if this happened coz (because) I didn’t put my “kaala teeka”.. Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people.. I’ve still managed to test positive for Covid. I’ve already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory) Pls test yourself. Hoping to recover soon.”

Farah Khan was recently seen in a special episode of Sony TV's dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4. She was also seen making a special appearance as a guest in Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. She is currently also a judge on Zee Comedy Show and singer Mika Singh has reportedly replaced her for few episodes.

Also Read: “Even though you talk about nepotism, but you still look up to pictures of Shah Rukh’s daughter”- Farah Khan on Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.