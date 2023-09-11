Many fans have taken to social media where they not only expressed their disappointment but even revealed that they experienced chaos and panic attacks.

One of the biggest musicians of India, A R Rahman recently performed in Chennai which was, needless to say, one of the most awaited events of the year for his fans. While they paid a bomb for the tickets, to listen to the music maestro live, they came out of the musical evening, highly disappointment. In fact, many of them took to social media to express their anger, sadness, and also revealed that they experienced some thing as severe as panic attacks due to the way the event was poorly organized.

Fans of A R Rahman slam his Chennai concert; accuse organizers of poor management

Many users took to social media platform to talk about the A R Rahman concert wherein they slammed the management for creating disorder and chaotic situations. One of the netizens said, “Very badly organised concert. Waste of money. Energy. Felt a huge sense of betrayal. I was feeling so stressed than good vibes because of so many fights and shit that was going around! Unfair max was No proper sound!”

Yet another fan wrote a long note about how ‘devastating’ it was. “I am DEVASTATED. AR Rahman is literally the only artist I look up to. He's everything to me. I love him with all my heart. BUT, I got trampled and had a full blown anxiety attack and a breakdown even though I bought Gold tickets. I cannot begin to imagine what others went through.” The fan continued, “This is unacceptable, there are children and old people coming in. Where the fuck is the management? went to fucking get milk or what! No cops, barely any bouncers or guards. There is a sea of people still waiting outside, 1.5 hours since the concert began”. Furthermore, the fan concluded by commenting on how the organizers need not pay refund but should pay for post-event therapy.

One of the fans even went on to burn the tickets, showcasing his anger towards the concert. The video of the same found its way online and has been going viral.

A R Rahman too took to the platform to share his heartfelt apologies on overcrowding but did not comment on the poor management of the event. The musician said, “Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap @BToSproductions @actcevents”.

A R Rahman is known for music in movies like Roja, Bombay, Dil Se…, Lagaan, Taal, Sapne, Daud, among others. The musician has also won an Oscar for his composition in the film Slumdog Millionaire.

