By now it’s almost clear that the remake of Satte Pe Satta (1982), produced by Rohit Shetty and directed by ace filmmaker Farah Khan, has been put on the backburner. There were reports that Farah was planning to make it with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone but superstar Roshan hadn’t liked the script. The original Satte Pe Satta (1982) was produced by Romu N Sippy and directed by Raj N Sippy and the remake rights are with Rajesh Vasani, of movie marketing firm, Paras Publicity Services. Interestingly, according to trade buzz, Vasani is planning to produce the remake now and has approached one of the talented directors of our times – Luv Ranjan to direct it. Apparently, the filmmaker has approached Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to play the lead roles of Ravi Anand and Babu and Indu Anand.

Says a trade source, “Now that Farah and Rohit’s movie has been put on the backburner, one has heard that Rajesh Vasani approached Luv Ranjan to direct the remake. Luv is one of the biggest commercial blockbuster directors of today, at par with Rohit Shetty and who else better than him to direct a romantic action drama? Luv and Rajesh are also on cordial terms with everybody in Bollywood and advantage is that Luv is already doing a movie with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. Apparently, it was his suggestion that they approach Hrithik again to play the male lead. After all, the actor had loved the characters of the good -hearted elder brother Ravi Anand and the darker yet pivotal character of Babu from the original Satte Pe Satta. Hrithik and Deepika have not done a movie before so this will be a fresh pairing. But everything is still in the nascent stages as talks have just started and nobody is willing to talk about it. If everything goes well, an announcement is expected to be made in January 2020.”

The source adds that it has appeared to be smooth sailing for Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan’s next movie, and Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma, had almost given their nods – but there were two hitches – Rohit would have to use another title and couldn’t use the character of the antagonist Babu in his movie as the original rights of the movie and the title lay with Rajesh Vasani. “Apparently, the lack of a double role was something that created an issue with Hrithik Roshan as in Satte Pe Satta, that role play by Amitabh Bachchan as Ravi Anand, the good elder brother was balanced by the darker and pivotal character of Babu (again played by Bachchan). That would be an exciting character for anybody, including an actor like Hrithik to play and with that missing, something was lacking in the script. Buzz was that Hrithik had told Farah and the team to re-write the script and come back.”

Satte Pe Satta revolves around seven unsophisticated brothers, living on a farmhouse, led by their eldest brother Ravi Anand (Amitabh Bachchan), who are taught manners and etiquettes by a nurse Indu (Hema Malini). But everything becomes chaotic when Ravi’s lookalike and impersonator, Babu, turns up. He kidnaps Ravi as part of a plan by somebody (with evil intentions), who has hired him. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, Satte Pe Satta (1982) featured Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet and Vikram Sahu as the rest of the six Anand brothers and Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer in other roles.

