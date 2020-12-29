Sonu Sood has always said that he came to Mumbai to become a hero. While onscreen he may have shone as an antagonist, 2020 truly made him a hero in real life. What started as a mission to help migrants reach their hometown during the lockdown, the actor is now helping people get back on their feet, providing medical aide and scholarships. Now, Sonu Sood is all set to conquer the world of film producing. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood spoke about his plan to turn producer.

When asked if we can see him turning a producer anytime soon, Sonu said, “Of course I am producing. My meetings are happening at final stages. Let's hope that next time I come with the tag of an actor-producer. I am looking at scripts that I believe in, scripts that will inspire people, and scripts that I always wanted to be a part of and I am glad I am able to go through those chapters of my life.”

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood’s new image in the eyes of people has impacted his professional life as well. The actor who has been shooting for two films down South had to reshoot his portions as the makers felt the audience would not want to see him in negative characters anymore. He also said that he has been receiving multiple scripts to play the lead ever since people have started looking at him like a saviour.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood to be honoured with Humanitarian of 2020 award at Bollywood Festival Norway

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.