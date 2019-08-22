Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.08.2019 | 5:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari BREAKS his silence on Hrithik Roshan being a part of Ramayana

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was recently reported that Hrithik Roshan might be a part of Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udhyawar’s upcoming 3D project, Ramayana. The movie is being said to be one of the most expensive projects till date and Hrithik was rumored to be a part of the same. In an exclusive conversation with Nitesh Tiwari, we learned that the rumor might not be true. Nitesh Tiwari during his tête-à-tête with us revealed that the script is not yet completed.

EXCLUSIVE Nitesh Tiwari BREAKS his silence on Hrithik Roshan being a part of Ramayana

After his upcoming release, Chhichhore, Nitesh Tiwari will be devoting all his time to Ramayana and is really looking forward to it. When asked whether Hrithik will be a part of the project, he revealed, “No, we are still working on the draft, we will not move and ask anyone till we are not happy and sure of what’s there on the table and what exactly we’re going to do. The casting and other aspects come in later. Sridhar Raghavan is writing the screenplay and once we know where we stand on paper only then we would be moving ahead with the rest of the things.”

Take a look at the entire segment right here.

The star cast of Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, will soon start promoting the film that is slated to release on September 6.

Also Read: Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari shares a glimpse of his college days in this throwback picture

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shraddha Kapoor opens up about shooting for…

Kartik Aaryan is next in line to launch his…

Nitesh Tiwari says it's unfortunate that…

Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar to direct…

SCOOP: Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore to release…

Trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's next Chhichhore…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification