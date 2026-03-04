Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Paresh Rawal were all set to start shooting for the much-awaited Bhagam Bhag sequel from March 2, 2026 with a schedule in India and Lucknow. However, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively discovered that the Bhagam Bhag 2 shoot has been scrapped due to a legal tussle between Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilyaa.

EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor vs Raaj Shaandilyaa legal fight halts shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Bhagam Bhag 2; March schedule shelved

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Ekta Kapoor has filed a legal case against Raaj Shaandilyaa for breach of contract. Raaj had signed a three-film deal with Ekta, and has now gone ahead to do not one but two films outside her banner. This has irked Ekta, as Raaj didn't take an NOC from her, nor did he refund the advance taken to direct the third project under her banner."

A legal notice was sent to Raaj, as well as producers Ashwin Varde and Cape of Good Films, to stall the shoot. "Seeing the complexities in the project, the producers decided to cancel the schedule until the legal issues are resolved. The film has, for now, gone on the back burner and could be revived with a new director in the months to come. At the moment, all the stakeholders are trying to resolve issues."

The dates of all three actors - Akshay, Manoj and Paresh have been released. "It was a 25-day schedule in March, and all the actor dates are now released. In-fact, there looms a real uncertainty on the future of Bhagam Bhag 2, as a long delay could also put the project on the backburner as all actors have already committed to multiple other films from June onwards. Akshay was caught unaware of the legal hassles just days before the film's shoot."

